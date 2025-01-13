The Case For Trump's Tariffs

Survey Monday

Rising bond yields are weighing on equities, which may open up buying opportunities for some big-name stocks. After reaching a closing high of $149.43 last Monday, Nvidia (NVDA) has fallen 9%, and is down another 3% in premarket trading to $131.25. How likely are you to buy NVDA at current levels?



• Buy the dip now (this stock is always a winner)

• Need to wait longer (there's further room to fall)

• Not on my buy list (better value elsewhere)



Take the survey here and don't forget to share how it might impact markets in the WSB comments section.

Tariff talk

It's just a week away before President-elect Trump takes office, and many investors are talking about the policies that will be enacted under the new administration. The most controversial economic approach has clearly been tariffs, which may be leveled against China, Canada, Mexico, the EU, or other blocs and nations. Here's a rundown of what Team Trump is looking to get out of tariffs, and why they might be the best tool or bargaining chip to deal with everything from manufacturing and trade to the fiscal deficit. Agree? Disagree? Comment here.



Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent: "The truth is that tariffs have a long and storied history as both a revenue-raising tool and a way of protecting strategically important industries in the U.S. President-elect Trump has added a third leg to the stool: tariffs as a negotiating tool with our trading partners. Our size gives us market power and the ability to dictate terms - other countries need us more than we need them. We have but to use that power."



Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick: "When you're running for office, you make broad statements so that people will understand you. Tariffs are an amazing tool for President Trump to use, and he understands 'don't tariff stuff we don't make' and 'Build In America.' We can't sell a Ford (F) or GM (GM) in Europe because there are 100% tariffs. In Japan, [also] 100% tariffs [stemming from the Marshall plan]. How about we say, 'we are going to tariff you like you are going to tariff us.' Of course, they're going to come in and negotiate, and their tariffs are going to come down."



U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer: "Tariffs can help support U.S. manufacturing jobs in particular, especially to the extent that they're remediating an unfair trade practice. If you level out that playing field, it makes it so that Americans don't have to compete unfairly."



National Economic Council Chair Kevin Hassett: "If you look at the Republican platform, the first listed trade policy is the Reciprocal Trade Act, which takes U.S. tariffs to the levels that our trading partners charge us... What happens to inflation? Well, what's the next best supplier? What's the cost ratio between them? And if we bring new stuff to the U.S., what's the marginal effect of the marginal cost? Don't forget that the tariff affects the price level when it goes in, not the long-run inflation rate... Basically, it's a level adjustment."



Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers Stephen Miran: "In the real world, we have a one-sided free-trade policy in which America isn't nearly as protectionist as other countries. Trump's proposed tariffs could generate some $450B in revenue a year for the U.S. Isn't it better to tax foreign entities for entering the American market than impose new taxes on American families? We [also] need targeted tariffs to lift such critical industries as defense. The U.S. relies heavily on imports to make the weapons and other material our military needs. This doesn't make sense."



White House Senior Trade Counselor Peter Navarro: "We put on significant tariffs on China, steel, aluminum, dishwashers, solar, a lot of increased countervailing duties to stop the dumping [in Trump's first administration]. We had zero inflation from any of that. It never happened, and it's the same movie this time. Inflation is a monetary phenomenon, where we run a Federal Reserve that prints too much money, and they do that to accommodate fiscal irresponsibility." Take the WSB survey.