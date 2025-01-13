The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) has dropped lately, creating an attractive opportunity to double down, or establish a position, for investors that look for a recurring dividend, dividend growth and appreciation potential. The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is
VIG: Tech Exposure A Key Asset In 2025
Summary
- The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF's recent drop presents a buying opportunity for investors seeking dividend growth and appreciation.
- VIG is a buy due to its tech orientation and strong performance, making it a solid cornerstone investment for portfolios.
- VIG's 2024 performance was driven by tech stocks pulling up stock market indices, with potential for further gains in 2025 due to AI and Data Center growth.
- Foxconn's Q4'24 revenue report suggests that the AI sector is heading into a very robust 2025.
- Despite risks, VIG's consistent NAV growth and tech exposure make it a compelling, low-cost ETF solution for dividend and capital growth.
