FSCO: Like A Brother To FSK, With Private Credit Boosting Its Value
Summary
- FS Credit Opportunities Corp. offers a dynamic credit strategy with a high yield, trading at a discount to NAV, making it a Buy.
- The FSCO closed-end fund's access to private credit markets and dynamic allocation between private and public investments provide relative safety and strong income generation.
- FSCO's portfolio, primarily senior secured debt, has delivered a 45% total return in 15 months, outperforming the S&P 500.
- Recent dividend increase and strong portfolio performance suggest potential for further price appreciation, making FSCO an attractive investment for income-oriented investors.
