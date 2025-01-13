On Wednesday morning, BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) will report its Q4 and FY 2024 earnings on a trading day that will probably be volatile. This is not only because money center banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co. (
BlackRock: Not Buying The Dip Ahead Of Q4 Earnings
Summary
- BlackRock's Q4 2024 earnings report is expected to show strong YoY growth, thanks to higher equity markets and strong inflows.
- 2024 was a record year for BlackRock, driven by successful ETF launches, particularly the iShares Bitcoin Trust, which attracted significant inflows.
- Despite a recent stock price correction, BlackRock's valuation remains above its historical average, and market sentiment is too negative on the financial sector due to the rise in 10-year bonds.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.