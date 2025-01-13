The US economy added more jobs than expected in December, providing a fresh dose of optimism that the labor market will remain strong for the near term. There’s lots of uncertainty ahead as Trump 2.0 is set to get underway, but
2024 Ends With Resilient U.S. Payrolls Data
Summary
- The US economy added more jobs than expected in December, providing a fresh dose of optimism that the labor market will remain strong for the near term.
- Monthly data is noisy, and so, it’s helpful to look at one-year changes to emphasize the signal.
- A somewhat darker profile is shown by the year-over-year trend in private payrolls less total nonfarm payrolls.
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)