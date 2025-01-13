From an income generation perspective, business development corporations (BDCs) have had a solid year as they produced strong yields while generating capital appreciation. The Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) is a relatively newer BDC as it went public at
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund: An Income Producing Alternative Generating A Yield Of Almost 10%
Summary
- BXSL has increased its portfolio by $2.48 billion while expanding the number of portfolio companies by 64 YoY which helps risk mitigation.
- BXSL's portfolio has grown to 98.7% of its investments tied to Senior Secured Debt which is bullish as its the most favorable debt for lendors.
- BXSL continues to increase the amount of net investment income it generates and as its investments at fair value increases.
- A lower rate environment could be bullish for BXSL as its investments are primarily issued with floating rate debt and BXSL's cost of borrowing should decline as rates go lower.
