This annual outlook reflects our current views of the economy, markets, and holistic wealth management from Manning & Napier’s Investment Policy Group. This group discusses, analyzes, and dissects major macroeconomic variables including the economy, global financial markets, and asset allocation to ultimately determine the firm’s views.
Annual Outlook 2025: Rooted In Resilience, Strengthening Your Financial Future
Summary
- When financial market historians look back on 2024 it will likely be remembered for the Magnificent 7 group of US mega cap stocks and the Federal Reserve.
- Though major domestic equity indexes look priced to perfection, we continue to find attractive opportunities.
- Volatility in yields has afforded us ample opportunity to adjust duration in the Treasury market while also uncovering opportunities in markets ranging from municipal bonds to asset-backed securities to investment and non-investment grade corporate bonds.
