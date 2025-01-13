Lockheed Martin: China Sixth Generation Fighter And F-35 Risk Is Overblown

Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader
Summary

  • Deutsche Bank downgraded Lockheed Martin stock due to concerns over China's 6th generation fighter jet, but I believe these concerns are overblown.
  • Over 1,000 F-35s have already been built, and shifting funding to the F/A-XX would risk U.S. capabilities and increase costs.
  • The timelines for the F-35 and NGAD align, making it unlikely that the U.S. would drastically cut F-35 funding for a risky development.
  • Despite potential sentiment pressure, I maintain a buy rating for Lockheed Martin, as the F-35's funding cuts are unlikely and strategically unsound.
On the 2nd of January, analysts of Deutsche Bank downgraded Lockheed Martin stock from Buy to Hold with a $523 price target. This indicates a 14% reduction to the price target and was driven by China’s progress on developing a 6

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai
Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BA, NOC, LMT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

