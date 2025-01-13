Crocs: An Underappreciated Stock Primed For A Breakout

Jan. 13, 2025 1:44 PM ETCrocs, Inc. (CROX) Stock
Nikolaos Sismanis profile picture
Nikolaos Sismanis
Investing Group
(9min)

Summary

  • Crocs' HEYDUDE acquisition has underperformed, hurting stock returns and raising market doubts due to weak wholesale performance and tough retail conditions.
  • Despite HEYDUDE's struggles, Crocs' core brand remains robust, driving near-record EBITDA levels and showcasing strong international growth.
  • Crocs' improving net debt position and resumed share buybacks at attractive valuations position the stock for a potential breakout.
  • Wall Street's consistently low expectations further support the idea that shares are even cheaper on a forward-looking basis than what they look.
Sandles in the Summer Sand

GordonsLife

I have followed Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) rather closely over the past four years. As you can see from my past coverage, I have been consistently bullish on the stock during this period and tried to communicate the opportunity formed by

Wheel of FORTUNE is a most comprehensive service, covering all asset-classes: common stocks, preferred shares, bonds, options, currencies, commodities, ETFs, and CEFs.

  • WoF is 1 out-of-only 3 services with 50+ reviews that have a 5* rating.
  • WoF is 1 out-of-only 7 services with 25+ reviews that have a 5* rating.

  • Single, uncorrelated, trading ideas [ >250/year, on average].
  • Managed portfolios, aim at outperforming SPY on a risk-adjusted basis.

Join The Wheel. Build & Protect Your Fortune.

This article was written by

Nikolaos Sismanis profile picture
Nikolaos Sismanis
8.06K Followers

Nikolaos Sismanis holds a BSc in Banking and Finance and has over five years of experience as an equities analyst. He covers a variety of growth stocks and income stocks, including identifying those with the highest expected return potential, and a solid margin of safety.

He is a contributing author to the investing group Wheel of Fortune where they share actionable trading ideas across all asset-classes, sectors and industries. The goal of the service is to provide a one-stop-shop for investment and portfolio ideas, while educating the vibrant community of subscribers. Features of the service include: the Funds Macro Portfolio (only ETFs and CEFs) for less active investors, the Single Macro Portfolio (single equity focused) for more active investors, educational content, and a live chat room to openly discuss ideas with like-minded investors and The Fortune Teller. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CROX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CROX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CROX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CROX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News