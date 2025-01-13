Marvell: All-In On AI, Where To Be A Buyer On The Chart
Summary
- Marvell Technology has sharply outperformed other semiconductor stocks, driven by strong Q3 results and promising AI-related growth, despite not being in the S&P 500.
- The company reported a 98% increase in data center revenue and expects significant growth in custom AI silicon and electro-optics, boosting EPS forecasts.
- Risks include potential tech capex slowdowns, higher interest rates, and competition, but the stock's valuation remains optimistic with strong top and bottom-line growth expected.
- I maintain a hold rating on MRVL; buying on a dip to around $100 offers a solid risk/reward profile ahead of the March earnings report.
