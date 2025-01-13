Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference January 13, 2025 11:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Richard Francis - President and CEO

Eric Hughes - Head of R&D and Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris Schott - J.P. Morgan

Chris Schott

Good morning, everybody. I'm Chris Schott from J.P. Morgan and it's my pleasure to be introducing Teva today at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. From the company we have the CEO, Richard Francis. Richard joined Teva, I guess about two years ago and it's been a very productive couple of years as a great stock performance, and looking forward to hearing from Richard in terms of Teva going forward and the outlook from here.

So that, over to Richard.

Richard Francis

Thank you. Thank you, Chris. Great to be here at J.P. Morgan. Thank you for hosting us, Chris. Looking forward to the questions afterwards.

I'm going to take a bit of time just to go through some slides, maybe to help the discussion later. But I think what I want to start with is, maybe highlight the fact that when I came here two years ago, it was a very different discussion and narrative around Teva. And I want to say that I'm particularly proud of all the Teva employees around the world who have really focused on our strategy, our Pivot to Growth strategy, and have driven tremendous change within the company. And I think everybody's seen that change and seen the direction and obviously seen the financials.

But first and foremost I wanted to highlight that. Now just to sort of coordinate everybody because I think it's important. Teva is a global, profitable biopharmaceutical company and I say that on purpose. We have a growing and exciting innovative business, as we'll talk about with AUSTEDO, AJOVY and UZEDY.