The GEO Group: Further Upside Potential From Trump's Immigration Policy

Jan. 13, 2025 3:21 PM ETThe GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) Stock
Selendis Research profile picture
Selendis Research
278 Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • In Q3 2024, The GEO Group posted flat revenue growth and generated $603 million in revenues. Margins showed varied trends, with operating margin deteriorating to 18.91% but net income margin improving to 4.31%.
  • GEO may be in a position to support a possible increase in demand coming from any changes in immigration policy.
  • Investors should not expect capital returns from share repurchases or dividends, as the company remains focus on deleveraging. Additionally, capacity expansion to meet demand may also affect cash liquidity.
  • Despite GEO stock's recent rally, valuation analysis suggests that there's a potential upside of between 29.94% and 45.74% for investors to capitalize on.
Students watching screens in forensics training facility

Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The GEO Group Overview

Previously, I covered and recommended The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) as a Hold on Oct. 24. My previous analysis suggested that the company is showing signs of revenue growth deterioration. Moreover, because the company is focusing on

This article was written by

Selendis Research profile picture
Selendis Research
278 Followers
With over 7 years of experience in the buy-side, my investment philosophy is rooted in both fundamental bottom-up analysis and quantitative modelling. My forte lies in identifying perception gaps to capitalize on over-pessimism and excessive exuberance. My objective is simple, identifying asymmetric for all of us to capitalize on. If you have specific requests on companies you'd like me to cover, feel free to drop me a DM. Selendis Research is closely associated with Seven Insights

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in GEO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GEO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on GEO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GEO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News