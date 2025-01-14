SMH: My Take On A Top Rebound Play For 2025

JR Research
Investing Group Leader
(12min)

Summary

  • VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 20% exposure to Nvidia, giving investors a front-row seat to arguably the leading AI semi stock in the market.
  • The SMH ETF offers investors beyond just Nvidia, allowing a more diversified take into semiconductor growth opportunities through the decade.
  • Top holdings like Nvidia, Broadcom, and TSMC are well-positioned to partake in the next growth phase, with semis leading the way.
  • SMH's valuation isn't considered excessive, although the moment of reckoning sometime down the road cannot be ignored.
  • I argue why I believe SMH ETF is one of my top picks to play the rebound theme in 2025 as its recovery gains momentum.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Ultimate Growth Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Nvidia World Headquarters

wellesenterprises

It’s hard not to feel too skeptical about Nvidia (NVDA) as the Godfather of AI, Jensen Huang, put up another good show to give the bulls more reason to feel optimistic as he delivered a remarkable

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research
39.38K Followers

JR Research is an opportunistic investor. He was recognized by TipRanks as a Top Analyst. He was also recognized by Seeking Alpha as a "Top Analyst To Follow" for Technology, Software, and Internet, as well as for Growth and GARP.

He identifies attractive risk/reward opportunities supported by robust price action to potentially generate alpha well above the S&P 500. He has also demonstrated outperformance with his picks.

He focuses on identifying growth investing opportunities that present the most attractive risk/reward upside potential. His approach combines sharp price action analysis with fundamentals investing.

He tends to avoid overhyped and overvalued stocks while capitalizing on battered stocks with significant upside recovery possibilities.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. He focuses on ideas that has strong growth potential and well-beaten contrarian plays, with an 18 to 24 month outlook for the thesis to play out.

The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on growth stocks with robust fundamentals, buying momentum, and turnaround plays at highly attractive valuations.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SMH, NVDA, AMD, AAPL, AVGO, TSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SMH ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SMH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SMH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News