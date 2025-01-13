Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference January 13, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Joaquin Duato - Chairman & CEO

Chris Schott - JPMorgan

Good morning, everybody. I'm Chris Schott at JPMorgan, and it's my pleasure to be hosting this fireside discussion with Joaquin Duato, Chairman and CEO of JNJ. Joaquin, Happy New Year. Thanks for joining us. A lot to go through, and some – particularly, big M&A news today. So, I thought maybe just to open up the conversation as we're embarking on a new year. We'd love to just hear about your top priorities for JNJ as we enter 2025.

Thank you. I'm happy to be here today with all of you in a day with important announcements.

The priorities of JNJ do not change with the calendar year. We manage for the long-term. So when I think about my priorities for the long-term are about continue to amplify the elements that have made Johnson and Johnson successful during more than a 100 years. And when I think about it, there are two elements that are at the base of our success.

One is having a clear North Star, a clear purpose with our credo. The other one is our model of being broadly diversified in healthcare. Those are the two elements that are at the foundation of the Johnson and Johnson success over the years.

Our credo unites the employees of Johnson and Johnson around the world, and gives us the energy to continue to be able to change to meet patient needs, and our broadly diversified model in health care means that we can go where medicine is going and that we can constantly reinvent ourselves as we have done