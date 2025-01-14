Capri Holdings Remains Fundamentally Strong, SOTP Shows Potential Big Upside
Summary
- Capri Holdings stock dropped ~50% after a failed merger, now trading at a cheap 5-6x free cash flow, presenting a buying opportunity.
- CPRI's conglomerate structure creates operational inefficiencies; spin-offs could unlock significant shareholder value by allowing each brand to pursue tailored growth strategies.
- Despite operational hurdles, Capri remains fundamentally strong with gross margins consistently exceeding 60% and a robust free cash flow profile.
- A sum-of-the-parts analysis reveals a substantial valuation disconnect, suggesting intrinsic brand value more than doubles the current market cap, offering up to 100% upside.
