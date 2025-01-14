Medtronic plc (MDT) 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Call January 13, 2025 5:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Geoff Martha - Chief Executive Officer

Sean Salmon - EVP & President, Cardiovascular Portfolio

Gary Corona - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Que Dallara - EVP & President, Diabetes Operating Unit

Conference Call Participants

Robbie Marcus - JPMorgan

Robbie Marcus

Good afternoon, everyone. Really happy to welcome our next speaker and company. We have Geoff Martha, the CEO of Medtronic. Geoff will do a presentation followed by some Q&A. Geoff?

Geoff Martha

All right. Okay. Thanks, Robbie, for the introduction.

Let me see here. Let me get the clicker. So, first of all, there'll be some forward-looking statements in my comments. So, I'd urge you to read the slide. And this slide and the whole deck will be available on our website.

So, first of all, I'm looking forward to the discussion. We've got a lot of momentum right now at Medtronic, and I'm excited to share that with you today. Like, what we're saying is we're in the moment as we sit here today, a lot of exciting innovation. That's going to be the bulk of the presentation is talking about those -- that momentum, and it's created a tailwind for the company that we haven't had in a long time because these are growth drivers across some of the most exciting markets in medtech.

And this is all underpinned by a really a much stronger foundation that's ensuring resiliency of our performance, and really starting to deliver earnings power. You've seen over the last eight quarters, we've had much more consistent revenue growth, and now, we're starting to show -- we've signaled in our guidance in the back half of our fiscal year, right, we're in our Q3, high-single-digit earnings growth. So, you're starting to see that as well.