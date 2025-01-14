CGDG: Underperformance Is Continuing Into 2025, FX Headwinds Partly To Blame
Summary
- Actively managed CGDG searches for promising dividend growth stocks with appealing yields in the global equity universe, with special attention paid to the U.S. and developed markets.
- Although since the October note, CGDG has made a few adjustments to its portfolio, it is still heavy in U.S. stocks and cyclical sectors like industrials.
- CGDG has been unable to beat ACWI since inception. Performance since October has been overwhelmingly disappointing, with one of the detractors being the decline of the EUR and the GBP.
- Overall, the trend in distributions is rather healthy for now, but assuming drab performance, a rating higher than a Hold cannot be justified.
