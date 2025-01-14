KB Home (KBH) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 13, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jill Peters - SVP of IR

Jeffrey Mezger - Chairman and CEO

Robert McGibney - President and COO

Jeff Kaminski - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Kim - Evercore ISI

John Lovallo - UBS

Matthew Bouley - Barclays

Michael Rehaut - JPMorgan

Alan Ratner - Zelman & Associates

Michael Dahl - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is John and I will be your conference operator today. I would like to welcome everyone to the KB Home 2024 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Currently, all participants are in a listen only mode. Following the Company's opening remarks, we will open the lines for questions. Today's conference call is being recorded and will be available for replay at the company's website kbhome.com through February 13, 2024.

And now I would like to turn the call over to Jill Peters, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you, Jill. You may begin.

Jill Peters

Thank you, John. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today to review our results for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2024.

On the call are Jeff Mezger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Rob McGibney, President and Chief Operating Officer; Jeff Kaminski, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Bill Hollinger, Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer; and Thad Johnson, Senior Vice President and Treasurer.

During this call, items will be discussed that are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not guarantees of future results and the company does not undertake any obligation to update them. Due to various factors including those detailed in today's press release and in our filings with the Securities and