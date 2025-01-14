10-Year Treasury Yield Nears Critical Level - Don't Be Surprised By A Treasury Rally

Brian Gilmartin, CFA
Summary

  • The 10-year Treasury yield broke the downtrend line from the October ’23 high-yield tick in the 10-year of 4.99%, and now we are working back up towards the 4.99% level from 14 months ago.
  • With PPI due out tomorrow, January 14th, ’25, and the CPI due out Wednesday, January 15th, ’25, the sentiment on the Street is expecting another move higher in the 10-year Treasury yield.
  • Pay attention to the Core CPI – per Briefing.com economist consensus, the expectation is +0.2%, which would likely be well received (in my opinion) by both the Treasury and equity markets.

The above chart is the 10-year Treasury “yield” contract traded at the CBOE.

Readers can see a break in the chart in the upper right-hand corner as the 10-year Treasury yield broke the downtrend line from the

Brian Gilmartin, CFA
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

