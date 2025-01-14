Organon & Co. (OGN) JPMorgan Annual Healthcare Conference - (Transcript)

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) JPMorgan Annual Healthcare Conference Call January 13, 2025 6:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Ali - Chief Executive Officer

Matthew Walsh - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris Schott - JPMorgan

Chris Schott

Good afternoon, everybody. I'm Chris Schott from JPMorgan and it's my pleasure to be hosting this fireside chat with the Organon management team. From the company, we have CEO, Kevin Ali as well as CFO, Matt Walsh. Kevin and Matt, Happy New Year. Thanks for joining us.

Kevin Ali

Happy New Year.

Chris Schott

And looking forward to the conversation today.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Chris Schott

So I thought, Kevin, maybe just to kick off would be interested in some of your bigger picture thoughts on the business as we head into 2025 and then lots of different directions we can jump into from there.

Kevin Ali

Well, I'd be remiss not to say that we've had a really solid 2024. We were able to really kind of execute on all -- many things that we wanted to do, namely, Nexplanon, which is our core product that we were able to grow. I think this year you saw end of Q3 was about 15% growth, both inside cumulative both inside the US as well as ex-US. So really strong year for Nexplanon, our most important product. And overall, I think, just a really solid year in terms of performance that I can see across the board in many different areas. BD, we did, the Emgality deal with Lilly, which on a three quarter of year basis last this 2024 is probably going to deliver somewhere around a $100 million. So it's been very good, and they were so happy with it. They actually signed us up for, a number of other territories, including the emerging markets. So that will also be adding in for 2025. And as we start to turn our attention towards the end of 2024, we, of