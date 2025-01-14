The U.S. 2-/10-year slope inverted in mid-2022, and we are still waiting for the recession that was allegedly predicted by the yield curve. At this point, the yield curve maximalists have to be hoping for a recession triggered by a trade war
Yield Curve Indicator Still Waiting For A Recession
Summary
- The U.S. 2-/10-year slope inverted in mid-2022, and we are still waiting for the recession that was allegedly predicted by the yield curve.
- For those of us who are not yield curve maximalists, we can argue that the yield curve roughly predicted what it is supposed to: an end to the Fed rate hike campaign as well as cuts.
- The problem for bond bulls is that the cuts were relatively mild, and as Friday’s labour market report showed, the economy remains resilient.
- The fragile state of the Canadian economy has left the Canadian 10-year yield much lower (at the time of writing, 3.5%).
I have 15 years of experience as a senior quantitative analyst in fixed income. I specialized in the development of research systems and analytics. Currently a consultant and blogger. I have a B.Eng. in electrical engineering from McGill University, and a Ph.D. from the University of Cambridge in control systems engineering. I am a CFA Charterholder.