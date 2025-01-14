Municipal bonds are most suited for investors who want to reduce taxable income yet have some fixed income in taxable accounts. This article covers ten exchange traded funds in five Lipper Municipal National Bond Categories and explains why investors might be
Reasons For Owning VTEB
Summary
- Municipal bonds are most suited for higher income investors who want to reduce taxable income yet have some fixed income. Here are some tips to see if they are appropriate.
- This article covers ten exchange-traded funds in five Lipper Municipal National Bond Categories and explains why investors might be interested in each category.
- I expect interest rates to stay higher for longer which favors intermediate duration funds.
- I own Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares as a long-term holding and give it a "Buy" rating.
