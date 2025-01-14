With a full week of 2025 trading under our belts, investors will have something more to chew on when big banks begin reporting for Q4 2024 later this week. Unlike prior years, the Q4 season begins on an unusual day
Q4 2024 Earnings Preview: Banks Kick Off The Season On Wednesday
Summary
- Important earnings season ahead as investors look for positive signs that the US economy can continue to be resilient in 2025.
- Q4 S&P 500® EPS growth expected to come in at 11.7%, the highest growth rate in three years.
- Banks on deck this week: JPM, WFC, C and GS out on Wednesday.
- Peak weeks for Q4 season run from February 3-28.
