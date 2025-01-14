Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) released its Q4 FY24 and full-year earnings on January 10, 2025, delivering robust financial results, and DAL stock rallied nearly 10%. With operating revenue of $61.6 billion and an adjusted EPS of $6.16, Delta demonstrated remarkable resilience and growth in
Delta Air Lines: Poised For Takeoff In 2025
Summary
- Delta Air Lines released strong Q4 FY24 and full-year earnings, with operating revenue of $61.6 billion and adjusted EPS of $6.16, driving a 10% stock rally.
- Initiating coverage with a Strong Buy rating and a $97.15 price target, representing a 45% upside, due to Delta's operational excellence and premium revenue strategy.
- Delta's diversified revenue streams, margin expansion opportunities, and favorable industry conditions support a promising pathway to mid-teens operating margins and superior financial performance.
- Delta's current valuation metrics are attractive, trading at significant discounts to industry peers despite superior profitability, suggesting substantial upside potential for long-term investors.
