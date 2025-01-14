UiPath's (NYSE:PATH) share price has trended higher in recent months, despite ongoing losses and moderating growth. The move isn't necessarily surprising though given the company's modest valuation, large cash balance, positive cash flows, share repurchases and improving margins.
UiPath: The Generative AI Threat Continues To Take Shape
Summary
- UiPath's share price has risen in recent months despite ongoing losses and slow growth.
- While market conditions are stable, there is still elevated deal scrutiny and longer sales cycles, particularly among smaller organizations.
- UiPath's inability to capitalize on generative AI tailwinds and the rapid progress that AI is making in areas like coding is a large risk.
- Despite serious threats to the company's future, UiPath's should perform ok, supported by a modest valuation, large cash reserves, positive cash flows, and share repurchases.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.