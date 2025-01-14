In The Balance

Summary

  • We think easing inflation and a pro-business policy environment will support above-trend growth in 2025, but the balance is delicate with risks piled up on both sides.
  • The AAC has retained its at-target view on equities overall, and its overweight view on higher quality U.S. small and medium-sized companies.
  • The AAC upgraded its view on investment grade bonds to overweight after yields rose last quarter.

Rocks balancing on driftwood, sea in background

Dimitri Otis

By Erik L. Knutzen and Jeff Blazek

We think easing inflation and a pro-business policy environment will support above-trend growth in 2025, but the balance is delicate with risks piled up on both sides.

The Asset Allocation

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager.

