Golub Capital: Not So Great Q4, But Still A Top BDC For Income

The Dividend Collectuh
Investing Group
(9min)

Summary

  • Golub Capital BDC trades at a slight discount to NAV, offering a solid buy opportunity for income-oriented investors despite economic challenges.
  • GBDC's Q4 performance was strong, with adjusted net investment income of $0.47 and manageable non-accruals at 1.2% fair value.
  • The merger with GBDC III boosted both top and bottom lines, and the BDC's well-laddered debt and high first-lien exposure remain attractive.
  • GBDC's dividend is sustainable, with a raised base dividend and strong balance sheet flexibility, making it a compelling investment in the BDC sector.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

Stack of coins from low to high,tiny men on top

Paper Boat Creative

Introduction

In the current macro environment, with interest rates still elevated above historical levels, many top-tier BDCs continue to trade at lofty premiums to their net asset values. Contrarily, Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) still trades



This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh
5.72K Followers

Contributing analyst to the iREIT+Hoya Capital investment group. The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. I'm a Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. I am a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. I also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARCC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GBDC Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GBDC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GBDC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News