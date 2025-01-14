IEV: Attractive Valuation Makes Up For Sluggish Growth
Summary
- The iShares Europe ETF invests in large-cap European corporates primarily in the UK, France, Switzerland, and Germany.
- European equities offer an attractive earnings premium relative to the S&P 500 which more than offsets slower growth expectations.
- A number of political events in 2025 may provide a boost to earnings growth in 2026. Cheaper valuations and monetary policy normalization make the case for increased share repurchases.
- IEV underweight communication technology but overweight defensive sectors such as health care and consumer staples.
- The ETF is also overweight cyclical sectors such as financials and industrials, exposing it to the risk of lower interest rates or new tariffs.
