Apple: High Valuation Makes No Sense

Jan. 14, 2025 2:22 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL) Stock, AAPL:CA Stock
Roman Luzgin profile picture
Roman Luzgin
3.25K Followers
(15min)

Summary

  • Apple's stagnating sales and increased debt burden contrast with its rising stock price, making it a risky investment, despite its historical success.
  • The lack of iPhone revenue growth and disappointing new product launches are key issues, while Services growth is insufficient to offset these challenges.
  • Apple's financial health has deteriorated, with reduced cash reserves and increased debt, limiting its ability to invest in new opportunities.
  • With high valuation multiples and a DCF analysis indicating overvaluation, cautious investors should avoid Apple stock due to its uncertain growth prospects.
Apple Store at 5th Ave in Manhattan, New York City

ozgurdonmaz

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) (NEOE:AAPL:CA) has been one of the tech stocks of the 21st century, occupying the spot of the most-valuable company for several years thanks to the strong growth of its products and services. However, now that the company's

This article was written by

Roman Luzgin profile picture
Roman Luzgin
3.25K Followers
I write about growth opportunities in different sectors related to technology, providing analyses of fundamentals that are driven by current and future trends. Senior Data Analyst by day, I am building and managing my own portfolio of tech-related securities, which to date has consistently beaten the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG, NVDA, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AAPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AAPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAPL
--
AAPL:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News