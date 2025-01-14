In this article, I will argue that D-Wave (NYSE:QBTS) has developed a significant and sustainable competitive advantage over its immediate competitors IONQ, RGTI, QUBT, the major players in the quantum computing world like MSFT, GOOG, and IBM, as well as the many private
D-Wave: The Only Quantum Computing Company For A Decade
Summary
- D-Wave has a significant first-mover advantage with commercially useful quantum annealing technology, unlike competitors who are decades away from viable quantum gate computers.
- A Recent capital raise at a higher share price reduced forecast dilution, and changes to its business model, including premium pricing, improve the margin outlook.
- D-Wave's sale of its first quantum computer and record bookings suggest it will exceed revenue forecasts, perhaps doubling medium-term revenue targets.
- Despite market volatility, D-Wave's unique position and growing commercial traction make it a strong buy, poised to outperform other quantum computing stocks.
I have long-term holdings in MSFT and GOOG
