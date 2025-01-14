AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is expected to report its 2024 Q4 and full-year earnings results pre-market on January 27th, 2025. While analysts and investors alike will be watching the revenue, EPS, and guidance, I'll be focusing on a different number or two.
AT&T Q4 Earnings Preview: All About Free Cash Flow
Summary
- AT&T's strong free cash flow and disciplined debt management signal financial health, supporting my prediction of a dividend increase by the end of FY 2025.
- AT&T's Q4 2024 free cash flow is expected between $4.2 billion and $5.2 billion, ensuring ample coverage for dividends and potential increases.
- Analysts' upgrades and AT&T's commitment to $40 billion in shareholder returns over three years highlight confidence in the company's strategic direction.
- Despite recent revenue misses, I predict a small beat in Q4 earnings, maintaining my "Buy" rating on AT&T stock.
