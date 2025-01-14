Huntington Bancshares: Fairly Valued And Limited Growth Potential

Konstantinos Kosmidis profile picture
Konstantinos Kosmidis
776 Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • Huntington Bancshares, founded in 1866, offers financial services primarily in the Midwest and Northeast U.S.
  • The credit quality of the loan portfolio is attractive, supported by relevant indicators and a favorable allocation to C&I, CRE, and residential mortgage loans.
  • Growth prospects are underwhelming, however, and the risks demand a margin of safety.
  • The valuation is good on an absolute basis, but within the context of timid growth, it is not good enough to warrant buying the shares now.

Man using cash machine

Image Source/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN), founded in 1866 and headquartered in Columbus, OH, provides financial services, mainly in the Midwest and Northeast regions of the U.S.

The loan portfolio is impressive when it comes to diversification

This article was written by

Konstantinos Kosmidis profile picture
Konstantinos Kosmidis
776 Followers
I am a self-taught value investor focusing on Equity REITs, banks, LETFs, and special-situation opportunities. My goal is to generate above-average returns with below-average volatility.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HBAN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HBAN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HBAN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News