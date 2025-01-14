Over the past few months, markets have whipsawed on concerns about inflation (especially the harm that the incoming Trump administration's tariff policies may inflict on spurring further inflation) and its impacts on consumer spending. Meanwhile, however, e-commerce software platform Shopify (
Shopify: Accelerating GMV Growth Is Proof Of This Company's Durability
Summary
- Shopify has shown resilience amid weaker consumer spending concerns, with revenue and GMV accelerating despite a tough macro environment, justifying its premium valuation.
- SHOP has dipped ~20% from recent highs, presenting a buying opportunity given Shopify's strong growth and innovative product releases like Shopify Tax and Managed Markets.
- International growth, particularly in Europe, is outpacing the U.S., driven by new products and automated sales tax compliance, signaling further upside potential.
- Shopify is trading at a rich ~12x forward revenue multiple, in line with many other high-20s software growth peers.
- I'm setting a price target of $117 for the stock (13.5x FY25 revenue). Monitor the stock closely for an exit point near these levels to avoid a valuation meltdown.
