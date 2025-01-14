ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQQ) is a fund that is famed for its volatility and high returns. Investing in the NASDAQ-100 stocks with triple leverage, it amplifies the returns
TQQQ: Risks Have Gotten Extreme (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- When I last covered ProShares UltraPro QQQ Fund, I rated it a hold because its leverage combined with the underlying index's steep valuation made it risky.
- I did not rate it a sell because while NASDAQ-100 stocks were pricey at the time, they were not yet into outrageous overvaluation territory.
- Today, 'outrageous overvaluation' is arguably present within the large QQQ components.
- The Magnificent Seven collectively trade at over 50 times earnings.
- In this article, I explain why I'm downgrading my TQQQ rating to sell.
