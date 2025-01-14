MollyNZ/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Starbucks (SBUX) makes more store changes as it looks to recreate its coffeehouse vibe. (00:28) Honeywell (HON) planning breakup under pressure from Elliott - Bloomberg. (01:37) Comcast (CMCSA) takes minority stake in the Sixers; to help build new arena in South Philly. (02:48)

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) plans to roll out a new policy later this month that resets expectations for conduct at its stores.

In a notable shift from its prior policy, guests will have to make a purchase to linger in stores or use the company's restrooms.

The new store policies also include adding signs banning harassment, violence, threatening language, outside alcohol, smoking, and any panhandling, according to a notice given to employees.

"There is a need to reset expectations for how our spaces should be used, and who uses them," highlighted Starbucks North America President Sara Trilling.

If you remember, CEO Brian Niccol said he wants Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) stores to be a welcoming coffeehouse where people gather and where the company serves the finest coffee handcrafted by skilled baristas.

The new policy takes effect January 27th.

Starbucks (SBUX) closed 1.3% higher on Monday.

Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) is up 0.4% in premarket action after Bloomberg reported Monday that the company is poised to proceed with a breakup.

The report says that Honeywell is under pressure from activist Elliott Investment Management and the company will possibly announce its plans alongside Q4 earnings, which are scheduled to be released in early February.

According to the report, Honeywell is planning to split into two independent publicly traded companies, one focused on automation and the other on aerospace and defense.

Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) said last month it was exploring a separation of its aerospace business as part of a broader review of its operations, and Elliott said a month earlier that it had built a $5B-plus position in the company - its largest ever in a single stock - and was pushing the company to pursue a breakup.

Analysts have said a large breakup could generate considerable upside: Barclays estimated a sum-of-the-parts valuation of ~$270/share for the Honeywell assets, based on free cash flow expectations, and Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu said the aerospace business alone could be worth more than $90B.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has taken a minority stake in the Philadelphia 76ers basketball team.

The media and cable giant has signed a 50/50 joint venture with Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) to build a new arena in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex for the NBA team and for the Philadelphia Flyers ice hockey team.

Additionally, Comcast will work with HBSE for a bid to bring a WNBA team to the city.

The new arena is expected to open in 2032 with Comcast owning the rights to name the venue.

Shareholders of Gatos Silver (GATO) and First Majestic (AG) will vote on the planned merger of the company.

Now let’s take a look at the markets ahead of the opening bell. Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the green. Crude oil is down 0.5% at $78/barrel. Bitcoin is up 5.7% at $96,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is flat and the DAX is up 0.47%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: KB Home (NYSE:KBH) stock surged 8% after the home builder reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results and issued upbeat guidance for FY2025.

