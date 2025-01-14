Lululemon's Decelerating Growth Trend Implies The Recent Rally Is Likely Unsustainable
Summary
- The Fed's three rate cuts and Lululemon's ongoing bottoming in US sales have already triggered the stock's outsized rally by +74.9% from the August 2024 bottom.
- The positive sentiments are further aided by the raised FY2024 sales guidance, flattish markdowns, growing bottom-lines, and promising early results from the Power of Three x2 roadmap.
- Even so, it is undeniable that LULU is inherently expensive compared to historical trends and its peers, as its growth trend decelerates to single digits.
- With the normalization in macroeconomic outlook and the recovery to high growth likely to be prolonged, we believe that there is a minimal margin of safety here.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
