Will Elon Musk Take The Reins At TikTok U.S.?

TikTokX

The owners behind TikTok and other Chinese officials are debating what to do in the event that the U.S. Supreme Court upholds a law that would force a sale or ban TikTok in the U.S. Things are looking like they might be ruled that way, as signaled by the justices during opening arguments last week. Whatever happens will be complicated for Bytedance (BDNCE), and contingency plans appear to be in the making ahead of a Jan. 19 deadline.



Who would buy it? A new report from Bloomberg suggests that Chinese officials are evaluating a potential option that would involve Elon Musk's X taking control of the U.S. operations of TikTok. That could help boost advertising efforts of the platforms, as well as potentially harnessing large amounts of TikTok data to boost Musk's artificial intelligence company, xAI. One of the keys to any deal might be buying the short-form video app without the algorithm, especially amid pressure from other contenders like Microsoft (MSFT), Oracle (ORCL), or a joint bid led by billionaire Frank McCourt and Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary (via Project Liberty).



"In my opinion, TikTok should not be banned in the USA, even though such a ban may benefit the X platform,” Elon Musk wrote on X in April. "Doing so would be contrary to freedom of speech and expression. It is not what America stands for." To note, a TikTok spokesperson told the BBC that the Bloomberg report was "pure fiction."



What are the boundaries of the First Amendment? That's a question that continues to be asked in the 21st century, as the tech revolution evolves from the dot-com era to social media and generative AI. TikTok is the latest to be targeted in the debate, and the effects will be seismic due to its popularity and 170M users in the U.S. The app is owned by Chinese parent ByteDance, prompting serious concerns that it can be used for espionage or algorithmic propaganda manipulation, though others call the worries overblown, even likening them to a new Red Scare. (13 comments)