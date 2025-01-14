Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO), headquartered in Cambridge, MA, is a small-cap biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of small-molecule therapeutics to treat disorders in cellular metabolism. The company's lead candidate, PYRUKYND (mitapivat) is an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK) and was approved by the FDA
Agios Pharmaceuticals: Considering Risk/Reward Ahead Of FDA Decision
Summary
- Agios Pharma submitted a sNDA to the FDA after two Phase III trials studying PYRUKYND (mitapivat) in thalassemia met their primary endpoints last year.
- The FDA has set a goal date of Sept. 7th 2025 to review the application and render a decision.
- Agios is well capitalized after $1.1 billion in milestones following the FDA's approval of vorasidenib, a drug divested when the company exited oncology in 2021.
- A third Phase III study named RISE UP has recruited patients to study PYRUKYND in sickle cell disease with results due in late-2025.
- Agios Pharma is rated a HOLD until further clarity on the commercialization of PYRUKYND occurs later this year.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
All investment opportunities carry inherent risk, including potential loss of principle. Carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite before making any investment. The above discussion is a framework for investors (both long and short), to understand the factors that will move the underlying security’s price. It is not a prediction and should not be considered investment advice.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.