NextEra Energy Partners: Overleveraged With Lackluster Returns On Invested Capital

DT Analysis
11K Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • NextEra Energy Partners has an extremely high distribution yield of circa 20%+, but management strongly hints that a cut is likely forthcoming.
  • They are overleveraged after years of net debt increasing faster than operating cash flow.
  • Even more concerning, their returns on invested capital are nowhere near as good as their large MLP peers.
  • I believe these problems are likely to persist even if their distributions are cut and thus could hinder their future distribution growth.
  • When these problems are combined with the uncertainty surrounding the extent of any distribution cut, I will remain on the sidelines at least until their review is completed.

Shredded one dollar bill

Daniel Grizelj

Background

Unlike other Master Limited Partnerships that almost always focus on fossil fuels, NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP), hereon referred to as NextEra, focus on clean energy assets ranging from solar to wind as well as battery storage. Despite

This article was written by

DT Analysis
11K Followers
I primarily focus on income investments, as well as deep value and contrarian opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NEP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NEP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NEP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News