IonQ's Quantum Monetization Is Already Here - Inflated Valuation Remains A Headwind

Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • The hype surrounding Quantum Computing remains strong despite NVDA's recent wake-up call, as observed in IONQ's buoyant stock prices and inflated stock valuations.
  • Even so, it appears that IONQ may very well be a winner in the next decade's Quantum Computing race, as observed in the raised FY2024 guidance.
  • This is on top of the promising top-line growth projections at a CAGR of +70.6% to the management's FY2030 revenue guidance of nearly $1B, aided by the growing multi-year RPOs.
  • If anything, NVDA has already quietly launched its new NVIDIA DGX™ Quantum platform, with the aim to deliver "accelerated hybrid workloads with no performance bottlenecks."
  • Despite the bright long-term prospects, we believe that it may not be wise to chase inflated stocks, given IONQ's lack of profitability and elevated short interest.

IonQ's Quantum Monetization Is Already Here - Expensive Valuations Trigger A Minimal Margin Of Safety

We previously covered Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI), discussing how the Quantum Computing sector and QPUs had emerged as the

Juxtaposed Ideas
