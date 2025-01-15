NEXT plc (OTCPK:NXGPF) (OTCPK:NXGPY) shares have enjoyed a healthy 10% return over the past year. Although this may be pale in comparison to several of its FTSE 100 (UKX) peers, the stock
What Lies Ahead For NEXT Shares
Summary
- NEXT plc has delivered solid performances thus far in FY25, with strong full-price and particularly strong overseas sales growth, leading management to upgrade FY25 EPS guidance to 635.4p.
- While online sales and international expansion show promise, the retailer faces significant labor cost headwinds and weakening consumer confidence, with UK and EU GDP flat lining and sentiment at new lows.
- Despite NEXT's track record of outperformance, NXGPF's current valuation suggests limited upside based on our model, as most positive catalysts appear priced in amid growing macroeconomic uncertainties.
