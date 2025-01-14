While Cloudflare's (NYSE:NET) performance remains strong relative to most software companies, its growth has decelerated significantly over the past three years. Despite this, Cloudflare's share price continues to move higher, and is now approaching all-time highs, excluding the peak of the COVID bubble. While some
Cloudflare: Early Signs Of Reacceleration
Summary
- Cloudflare's share price has surged recently, driven by increased investor risk appetite, stabilizing growth and a sales force turnaround.
- While the IT spending environment is stable, Cloudflare likely needs increased demand to support its current valuation.
- Cloudflare's sales productivity continues to improve, which, along with an increase in sales headcount, should eventually lead to improved growth.
- Cloudflare's future is bright, but its valuation is beginning to look stretched, suggesting elevated near-term volatility.
