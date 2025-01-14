Franklin DynaTech Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
4.57K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • Global stocks were pressured during the fourth quarter of 2024 (4Q24) by investor concerns about economic growth, persistent inflation in some regions and the likelihood of further interest-rate cuts in 2025.
  • As a result of stock selection and allocation decisions, the fund underperformed its benchmark as seven out of 11 equity sectors detracted.
  • Technology, in general - and AI, robotics and hyperscale cloud computing, in particular - is inherently disinflationary and a large enough force to affect the entire economy through increased productivity.

A stack of coins and a stack of dollar bills

Aliaksandr Pakhuchy/iStock via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: Global stocks were pressured during the fourth quarter of 2024 (4Q24) by investor concerns about economic growth, persistent inflation in some regions and the likelihood of further interest-rate cuts in 2025. While Donald Trump’s presidential

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.57K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

About FKDNX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FKDNX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FDNRX
--
FDTRX
--
FDYNX
--
FDYZX
--
FKDNX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News