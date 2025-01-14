For long-term investors in Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT), they've seen better days. But today I'm writing to provide a few signs (road signs?) on why I believe Goodyear is about to make another detour and
It's Time To Rock N Roll With Goodyear Tire
Summary
- Goodyear's long-term trend line suggests the stock is at the bottom of a 20-year trend, indicating potential for upward movement.
- The company has beaten earnings expectations for four consecutive quarters and is making progress in its Goodyear Forward plan.
- Significant asset sales and debt reduction efforts are expected to be fully appreciated by the market once deals close.
- Unusual call option buying and a new major investor signal potential bullish sentiment, supported by strong Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.