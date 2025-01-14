Berkshire Hathaway Energy Can Handle More Capital

The Value Portfolio
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • Berkshire Hathaway Energy is a key investment for 2025, leveraging a $140 billion asset base and substantial cash reserves for growth in renewables and infrastructure.
  • The company targets net-zero emissions by retiring coal units and investing billions in renewable energy, enhancing long-term performance and customer appeal.
  • Significant capital opportunities exist, with $30 billion planned for 2024-2026, focusing on integrated assets and data center growth, particularly in the western U.S. and Canada.
  • Despite heavy reinvestment, Berkshire Hathaway Energy generates substantial free cash flow and has grown shareholder equity by 16% annually, indicating robust future growth potential.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Sign. HomeServices is subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy II

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) is a multinational conglomerate worth almost $1 trillion, and one of the last major companies from the “conglomerate era.” We discussed the company as our top investment for 2025, given

You Only Get 1 Chance To Retire, Join The #1 Retirement Service

The Retirement Forum provides actionable ideals, a high-yield safe retirement portfolio, and macroeconomic outlooks, all to help you maximize your capital and your income. We search the entire market to help you maximize returns.

Recommendations from a top 0.2% TipRanks author!

Retirement is complicated, and you only get once chance to do it right. Don't miss out because you didn't know what was out there.

Only 4% of Americans Are Taking Advantage of This Smart Retirement Move | The Motley Fool

We provide:

  • Model portfolios to generate high retirement cash flow.
  • Deep-dive actionable research.
  • Recommendation spreadsheets and option strategies.

Click for our discounted 2-week free trial!

This article was written by

The Value Portfolio
35.59K Followers

The Value Portfolio specializes in building retirement portfolios and utilizes a fact-based research strategy to identify investments. This includes extensive readings of 10Ks, analyst commentary, market reports, and investor presentations. He invests real money in the stocks he recommends.

He is the leader of the investing group The Retirement Forum with features including: model portfolios, macro overviews, in-depth company analysis and retirement planning information. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BRK.A, BRK.B either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BRK.A Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BRK.A

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BRK.A
--
BRK.B
--
BRK:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News