Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) is a diversified midstream investment that is seeing consistent growth in key financial metrics such as free cash flow and adjusted EBITDA. The midstream firm achieves a high degree of cash flow visibility due to its
Western Midstream: A Rock Solid Investment (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Western Midstream Partners shows impressive growth in free cash flow and EBITDA.
- I rate Western Midstream a strong buy due increasing demand for natural gas in the long term. Demand is at least partially driven by AI and Data Centers.
- WES confirmed strong FY 2024 guidance with expected 19% growth in free cash flow and 11% growth in adjusted EBITDA, indicating upside potential.
- Trading at an attractive EV-to-EBITDA ratio of 9X, Western Midstream offers value compared to rivals and has a juicy 9% dividend yield.
