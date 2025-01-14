Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) JPMorgan 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) JPMorgan 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference January 13, 2025 7:30 PM ET

Chuck Divita - Chief Executive Officer

Mala Murthy - Chief Financial Officer

Lisa Gill - JPMorgan

Lisa Gill

Good afternoon. My name is Lisa Gill, and I head healthcare services here at JPMorgan. Thanks for joining us. With me this afternoon, I have Teladoc Health. For Teladoc Health, we have CEO, Chuck Divita. This is Chuck's first JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. So welcome, Chuck. And then Mala Murthy will join us for the Q&A portion, the CFO of the call -- of the call of the company. I don't know where my brain is. Anyway, let me turn it over to you, Chuck.

Chuck Divita

Okay. Great. Thanks, Lisa. Hope you can hear me okay. Good afternoon, everyone. I appreciate you attending. Again, Chuck Divita, I'm the Chief Executive Officer of Teladoc Health. I joined the company in June of 2024. So about 7 months ago. And Mala is here, our Chief Financial Officer.

We are a global virtual care organization. I believe we are well positioned today, but we also have an opportunity to drive innovation and impact in this sector going forward. We'll report our fourth quarter results at the end of February. So we'll provide an update on our business as well as our outlook. So I certainly don't want to get ahead of that. But I did want to take this opportunity to share some perspectives on the business now being in the role for several months, talk about our priorities and where we're headed and how we see that setting a foundation for growth and value creation going forward.

Well, Teladoc, I'm