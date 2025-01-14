Cross-Asset Volatility: Implied volatilities jumped across asset classes last week as US yields continued their climb higher on the back of robust economic data. The market is now expecting just one more Fed rate cut this year (down from 1.75
TLT Options Signal No Fear As Yields Spike Higher
Summary
- Implied volatilities jumped across asset classes last week as US yields continued their climb higher on the back of robust economic data.
- US equity vol led the increase in global equity vol last week, with RTY 1M implied vol up 3.3 pts wk/wk as small-caps stocks erased their entire post-election gain.
- SPX skew has repriced higher in recent months as spot/vol beta has jumped sharply higher and we’re now seeing more volatility on sell-offs. SPX 3M skew (25-delta ratio) is in the 92nd percentile high currently.
