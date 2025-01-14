Stock markets are showing signs of strain in the early trading of 2025, potentially a signal that investors have been holding on to many of their big winners and waiting to sell until the beginning of the new tax year. To me, this
JFrog: Great Value In This Software Growth Story
Summary
- Shares of JFrog are an excellent “growth at a reasonable price” investment, offering ~20% revenue growth at a 6x revenue multiple.
- The company trades at a sharp discount to direct rival GitLab, which compensates for JFrog’s ~10 point lower growth rate.
- JFrog is moving upmarket into larger enterprise deals, and has already courted huge customers like GM and Netflix.
- My price target on the stock is $41, based on 8.5x FY25 revenue. After sliding modestly over the past year, the stock is ripe for a rebound.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FROG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.