GSK plc (GSK) 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Good morning. I'm James Gordon, JPMorgan European Pharma and Biotech Analyst. And today, it's my pleasure to introduce the GSK presentation, and you're going to hear from GSK CEO, Emma Walmsley. Thanks a lot for joining us today, Emma and look forward to the presentation.

Emma Walmsley

Good morning, everyone. Thank you so much. A very Happy New Year to you all. It is wonderful to attend today's conference again and to share the great progress we're making at GSK.

Please turn to Slide 3. GSK is a global biopharma company focused on the prevention and treatment of disease. In the first-nine months of 2024, we delivered 9% sales growth and 19% core operating profit growth, reflecting the accelerating momentum we have in Specialty Medicines, and the overall resilience we've built in our portfolio.

And for the full year 2024, we confirmed in October our guidance of sales growth of 7% to 9% and core operating profit growth of 11% to 13%. As we look to this year, we expect to secure five product approvals and continue to have very high confidence in delivering the growth outlooks we set out for 2026 and 2031.

Please turn to Slide 4. In 2025, we will mark three years since we demerged our consumer business and created a dedicated biopharma company with a clear focus benefiting patients and shareholders. Our sales